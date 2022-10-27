Man arrested in murder-for-hire plan

By KTBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An East Texas man is in custody after Shreveport police say he offered money to someone to kill his estranged wife.

Jarred Johnson, 41, is charged with one count of solicitation of murder. He was arrested Monday at his home in Waskom with the help of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson waived extradition Tuesday and is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond has not been set.

Shreveport police learned about Johnson’s alleged plan on Oct. 12 from a citizen. Detectives looked into it and got a warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.