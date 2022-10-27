Lots of off days for Astros, Phillies before World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — When the first pitch is thrown in the World Series on Friday night, it will be only the eighth game in 23 days for the Houston Astros. The new expanded playoffs this year that gave the Astros a first-round bye. That meant a five-day break after the regular season before they swept the American League Division Series and AL Championship Series. The National League champion Phillies had an extra postseason series, but still played only 11 games in the 22 days. Game 1 starters Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola are both pitching for the first time in eight days. Both teams clinched their pennants last Sunday.

