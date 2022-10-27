Hernan Diaz, Tanaïs among winners of $50,000 Kirkus Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Hernan Diaz’s novel “Trust” has won the Kirkus Prize for fiction. The awards announced Thursday by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews include $50,000 cash prizes for winners in fiction, nonfiction and young readers’ literature. The judges praised Diaz for his ability to “push the boundaries of what a novel can do” with his postmodern take on wealth, powerful and reality set in the 1920s and 1930s. The writer and perfurmer Tanaïs’ memoir “In Sensorium ” won for nonfiction. The young readers’ award went to Harmony Becker for the graphic novel “Himawari House.”

