‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Johannes Vermeer masterpiece “Girl with a Pearl Earring” has become the latest artwork targeted by climate activists in a protest at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague. The priceless work reportedly was not damaged. The museum did not immediately return calls and emails for comment Thursday after a video of the protest was posted on Twitter. Police in The Hague say they have arrested three people for “public violence against property” but did not elaborate. Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that the Mauritshuis museum said the painting was not damaged. The video showed one man pouring a can of what appear to be tomatoes over another man who appeared to have attempted to glue his head to the world famous painting.

