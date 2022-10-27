Father, son convicted of assaulting person after dispute over Pokemon Go game in 2018

By Matt Woods

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis County jury convicted father and son Robert and Angelo Matteuzzi Wednesday of assaulting someone in Kirkwood Park in 2018 after an argument over a mobile video game.

Prosecutors argued that the Matteuzzis and the victim were competing in the mobile Pokemon Go game on June 18, 2018, when they began arguing at the park. A bystander recorded the physical assault that followed.

In a press release, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, was fighting with the victim when they rolled into Walker Lake in the park. Robert Matteuzzi, Angelo’s 75-year-old father, held the victim underwater, the press release said. The son also smashed the victim’s face into a wall, which caused facial injuries, a broken fingertip and a detached fingernail.

The jury recommended for Robert Matteuzzi a sentence of three days in jail and a fine. For Angelo Matteuzzi, the jury recommended a fine but no imprisonment.

The Matteuzzis were tried together for the crime.

