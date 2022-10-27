Drugmaker Merck tops 3Q forecasts as Keytruda sales jump 20%

Merck turned in a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2022 forecast as the drugmaker’s top seller brought in over a third of its revenue. Sales of the cancer fighter Keytruda grew 20% to more than $5.4 billion in the quarter and would have jumped 26% without the impact of foreign exchange rates, Merck said Thursday. The drugmaker also saw sales for its Gardasil vaccine grow 15% to $2.3 billion. That vaccine protects against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections. Overall, Merck’s total revenue grew 14% to $14.96 billion in the quarter.

