Balint likely to be elected Vermont’s 1st woman in Congress

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Democrat Becca Balint could be on the verge of being elected the first woman and first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress. The 54-year-old Balint is president of the Vermont Senate and a former teacher. She faces Republican Liam Madden, who describes himself as an independent, in the race for Vermont’s single seat in the U.S. House. Three independents and one libertarian candidate are also in the race in the largely Democratic state. She says she wants voters to understand that her background as a teacher means she believes in possibility, promise and potential. Vermont is the only state to have never sent a woman to Congress.

