today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:07 AM

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School.

A medical helicopter is heading toward the high school. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

Police can be seen on campus with rifles.

SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.
SCPD is already on campus.

Please do not come to campus. 
More information to come.

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

