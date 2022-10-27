SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School.

A medical helicopter is heading toward the high school. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

Police can be seen on campus with rifles.

SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.

SCPD is already on campus. Please do not come to campus.

More information to come. Santa Cruz High School

RIGHT NOW: Traffic moving slow in the area of #hwy1 and Walnut Avenue in #SantaCruz. Heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eoCDzbDlVl — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 27, 2022

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.