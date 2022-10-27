Skip to Content
today at 11:31 AM
Published 10:07 AM

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School, no reported injuries or active shooter

Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 10:33 a.m.- KION reached out to the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, and they say there are no police reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School.

The Santa Cruz City Schools said that the high school received a threat that multiple people had been shot and multiple shots had been fired. There was an immediate lockdown of the high school placed.

All students were evacuated, and every school in the district was either placed on lockdown or in a shelter-in-place for student safety.

There are also no words on any injuries at this time. The Office of Education said the only ones calling it an active shooting have been on social media and media outlets.

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School.

Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

Police can be seen on campus with rifles.

SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.
SCPD is already on campus.

Please do not come to campus. 
More information to come.

Santa Cruz High School

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

