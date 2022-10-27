Active incident at Santa Cruz High School, no reported injuries or active shooter

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 10:33 a.m.- KION reached out to the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, and they say there are no police reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School.

The Santa Cruz City Schools said that the high school received a threat that multiple people had been shot and multiple shots had been fired. There was an immediate lockdown of the high school placed.

All students were evacuated, and every school in the district was either placed on lockdown or in a shelter-in-place for student safety.

HAPPENING NOW: Santa Cruz Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School. At this time, it is not evident that there was an active shooter and no injured persons have been located.



Reunification area for parents & teens is at Depot Park. — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) October 27, 2022

There are also no words on any injuries at this time. The Office of Education said the only ones calling it an active shooting have been on social media and media outlets.

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School.

Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

Police can be seen on campus with rifles.

SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.

SCPD is already on campus. Please do not come to campus.

More information to come. Santa Cruz High School

RIGHT NOW: Traffic moving slow in the area of #hwy1 and Walnut Avenue in #SantaCruz. Heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eoCDzbDlVl — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 27, 2022

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.