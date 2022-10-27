3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hope for big things out of three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Quinn spent his first day in Philly after he was traded from the Chicago Bears. Chicago got a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.

