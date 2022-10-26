Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A waiting and vetting period would be built into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. As well as requiring a permit before a gun purchase, which involves a number of steps, the measure also aims to ban large capacity gun magazines. Proponents of the measure say it’s aimed at saving lives from suicide, mass shootings and other gun violence. The initiative gained momentum after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, with more volunteers joining the effort, which was led by interfaith leaders.

