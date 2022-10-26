Trae Young scores 35 points, Hawks beat Pistons 118-113

DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 118-113 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set at Little Caesars Arena. The team will meet again Friday night. John Collins added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and De’Andre Hunter had 17 points to help the Hawks improve to 3-1. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost four in a row after an opening victory. Cade Cunningham added 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but had seven turnovers.

