Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber’s power surge has fueled the Philadelphia Phillies in their run to the World Series. He will be the leadoff hitter for Game 1 Friday night in Houston against the Astros. He led the National League with 46 home runs this season and hit three more in the NL Championship Series against San Diego. Phillies manager Rob Thomson lauded Schwarber’s clubhouse contributions and noted how the slugger has seemed to enjoy holding court in front of his locker with younger teammates.