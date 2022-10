CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP confirmed to KION that there is a fatality on Carmel Valley Road. Officers are working on getting more information at this time.

There is at least one vehicle involved, and it swerved off the road at around 3:20 p.m., according to CHP. The crash happened at the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Pacific Meadow Lane.

There is no word on traffic closures at this time.

This is a developing story.