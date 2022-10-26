Germany unveils cannabis liberalization plan, with caveats

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has unveiled plans to decriminalize the possession of up to 30 grams (1 ounce) of cannabis and allow the sale of the substance to adults for recreational purposes. A question mark remains over whether the plan approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday will go ahead because the government first wants to be sure that it is compatible with European Union and international law. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the plan calls for the sale of cannabis to adults at licensed outlets in order to combat the black market. Legalizing controlled sales of cannabis is one of a series of reforms outlined in last year’s coalition deal between the three socially liberal parties that make up Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government.

