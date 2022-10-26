France’s Macron vows to implement contested pension changes

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to implement contested pension changes that will make younger generations work longer. In an interview on France 2 television, Macron said the changes would start being applied next year and the minimum retirement age to get full pension would be gradually increased from 62 now to 65 by 2031. Yet he said he is “open” to discuss with workers’ union the retirement age and making potential amendments to the proposals. A proposed pension overhaul had sparked nationwide strikes and protests at the end of 2019 during Macron’s first term. Macron has been reelected for a second term in April.

