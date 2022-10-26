AP source: Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the move. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in return. The NFL Network and ESPN first reported the trade. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.

