Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has focused his campaign for New York governor on hammering Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul over rising violent crime. Zeldin hit a swell of momentum lately, posing a threat to Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. After a series of recent polls showed the race appears to be tightening, Hochul has increased her campaign attacks portraying Zeldin as a “too extreme” ally of former President Donald Trump. At the same time Hochul is trying to establish herself as someone who’s making public safety a priority. Republicans around the country are closing with a message pointing to crime on the rise.

