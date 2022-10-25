Skip to Content
CNN - Politics
By
Published 8:38 AM

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks scheduled to meet with January 6 committee Tuesday

<i>Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images</i><br/>Hope Hicks
Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Hope Hicks

By Annie Grayer, CNN

Hope Hicks, who served as former President Donald Trump’s communications director, is scheduled to meet with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

The New York Times first reported on the meeting.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content