Pregnant woman sitting in an SUV shot and wounded

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) — A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting in an SUV in Washington Heights, the second woman to be struck within hours by unintended gunfire.

The victim, who is reported to be about eight months pregnant, was shot while sitting in the front passenger seat of a Honda SUV on West 165th Street at around 9 p.m. Monday.

The woman’s boyfriend, who was the driver, got into a dispute with up to five men he knew as they two were going to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant.

A member of the group open fire at the boyfriend. The boyfriend was not injured, but the bullet hit the woman in the leg.

Panicked onlookers jumped in to help.

“Her mom came running and so did a neighbor,” said one eyewitness. “They helped her into an ambulance, and the police got here on the scene immediately.”

The woman was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Both she and her unborn child are expected to survive.

The five men fled westbound on West 165th Street. No arrests were immediately made.

“That just breaks my heart, and I just wish her the best,” said another neighbor. “I hope that she makes it through this, because this is two lives that we’re talking about. That’s just not right.”

It was the second shooting in the city on Monday that left a bystander injured.

About five hours earlier, a 70-year-old woman was shot in the leg as two men argued in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

She was also not the intended target.

Police have released surveillance video of two suspects in that case.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact police.

Call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

