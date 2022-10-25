More WNBA players to play in AU basketball league this year

Athletes Unlimited basketball league returns for a second season playing its games in Dallas next year. There are 15 players already signed with significant WNBA experience including Lexie Brown and Natasha Cloud, who both finished in the top four last season. WNBA rookies NaLyssa Smith and Naz Hillmon also signed on for the upcoming season. So far 21 of the 44 players in the league are returning from last season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.