Early voting already underway in Monterey County, how election leaders are working to keep voters safe

Lindsey Bieda
SALINAS, Calif.( KION-TV)-Early voting in Monterey County is already underway. In some parts of the country, some groups are stationed outside of Election Offices, watching voters drop of their ballots.

Under California, electioneering or challenging a person’s right to vote is prohibited

KION’s Ana Torrea is looking into how the Monterey County of Office of Elections is working to keep voters safe.

She will have the full story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

