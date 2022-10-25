Brazilian 16-year-old Endrick scores 1st goal as pro
SAO PAULO (AP) — 16-year-old Endrick scored his first professional goal playing in a match for Brazil’s Palmeiras. The striker was a key to the team’s 3-1 win at Athletico. This put the Sao Paulo club closer to its 11th Brazilian championship title. Endrick made his debut earlier this month in another Brazilian championship match, The striker signed a deal with Palmeiras in May with a release fee at 60 million euros ($64 million). FIFA allows Endrick to transfer only when he turns 18.