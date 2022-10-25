A 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Jose, US Geological Survey reports

By Amir Vera and Stella Chan, CNN

The US Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Seven Trees, near San Jose, California.

Preliminary information from the USGS says the quake was 6.9 kilometers (4.2 miles) deep and hit around 11:42 a.m. PT Tuesday.

“Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region,” the California Geological Survey tweeted.

This is a developing story.

