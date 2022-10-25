3 charged after torturing man at hotel, police say

By Daniel Smithson

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Three people have been arrested after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Harry Kiningham, 41, Joshua Frazier, 37, and Jessica Mortensen, 25, were all charged in connection to the kidnapping, robbery and extortion case.

A preliminary investigation showed Mortensen contacted a 24-year-old man from College Grove, Tennessee via Facebook Messenger. The two agreed to meet at a hotel to have sex in exchange for $300 at 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

Once inside the hotel, Kiningham and Frazier approached the victim, claiming to be Nashville police officers. Police said the men forced the victim to remove his clothes and give them his bank information, before taking him to the bank and forcing him to withdraw thousands of dollars. After nearly 10 hours, police said the victim was dropped off at his home in College Grove. The three suspects were eventually arrested.

Frazier, Mortensen, and Kiningham are being held on $33,500 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Hearings are set Jan. 26 in General Sessions Court.

