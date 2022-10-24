WORLD CUP WATCH: Varane injury hurts France’s defense

PARIS (AP) — The World Cup is starting to prey on players’ minds. Raphael Varane’s reaction to getting injured while playing for Manchester United at the weekend was a case in point. The France defender left the field at Stamford Bridge in tears after damaging the hamstring in his right leg while stretching to make a tackle in the second half of United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea. He was inconsolable and pulled his United jersey over his head as United teammates came over and put their arms around. Portugal international Diogo Dalot even kissed him on the side of the head. It was hardly a normal reaction to an injury.

