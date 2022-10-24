“Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan dies in crash: reports

(KION-TV) – “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports Monday.

Police said Jordan was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning when it’s suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, according to TMZ.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m.; sources told the Los Angeles Times that Jordan was declared dead at the scene.

Jordan was also famous for his roles in “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat” and “American Horror Story.”

Jordan was 67 years old.