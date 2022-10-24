Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 11:55 AM

“Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan dies in crash: reports

FOX

(KION-TV) – “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports Monday.

Police said Jordan was driving in Hollywood on Monday morning when it’s suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building, according to TMZ.

The crash happened at 9:30 a.m.; sources told the Los Angeles Times that Jordan was declared dead at the scene.

Jordan was also famous for his roles in “Hearts Afire,” “The Cool Kids,” “Call me Kat” and “American Horror Story.”

Jordan was 67 years old.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content