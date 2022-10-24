Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Unai Emery has left his position as Villarreal coach to take charge of English club Aston Villa. It will be Emery’s second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19. Emery replaced Steven Gerrard, who was fired last week after a year in charge. Villa says Emery will start as manager on Nov. 1 after his work permit formalities are completed. Emery has been with Villarreal since July 2020. He was previously coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.