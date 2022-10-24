Skip to Content
Sampdoria edges fellow struggler Cremonese for first win

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

Sampdoria has recorded its first win of the season by 1-0 victory over fellow Serie A struggler Cremonese. A late Omar Colley goal was enough to give Sampdoria the result that moved it off bottom spot. Cremonese had an early penalty saved. Samp remained in the relegation zone and is two points from safety. Cremonese replaced it at the foot of the standings and is the only side still without a win after 11 rounds.

Associated Press

