Salmonella outbreak in California tied to raw salmon

U.S. (KION-TV)- The CDC advises the public that illnesses in 33 people across the United States have been linked to fish sold to restaurants by Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

Salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, and halibut distributed from Mariscos Bahia’s locations in Pico Rivera, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, have been linked to the outbreak. The fish was sent to restaurants in California and Arizona fresh.

Of the 33 made sick, 13 have required hospital visits. The outbreak has caused no deaths, and no recalls have been issued as of yet.

This outbreak is not related to any fish sold at stores, according to the CDC.

Businesses are advised to do the following:

Restaurants should check with their suppliers and not sell or serve salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, or halibut received on or after June 14, 2022, fresh (not frozen) from Mariscos Bahia, Inc.

If restaurants received this fish from Mariscos Bahia and froze it, they should not sell or serve it.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with this fish.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people usually recover in four to seven days.

