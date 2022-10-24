Russian runner stripped of 2012 Olympics title for doping

MONACO (AP) — Ten years after the London Olympics, 400-meter hurdles champion Natalya Antyukh has been disqualified for doping. The Russian’s case means Lashinda Demus of the United States is set to be upgraded to the gold medal. Antyukh was already serving a four-year ban in a previous case judged by the Court or Arbitration for Sport last year. That stripped her results from 2013 to 2015. The new ruling based on historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database further disqualifies Antyukh from mid-July 2012. At age 39, Demus is in line to become an Olympic champion.

