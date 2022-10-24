Police say 11, including kids, killed in Uganda school fire

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A police official says 11 people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside the capital, Kampala. Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details. Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for officials in the East African country. Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt. But in 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade-schoolers near Kampala in 2008.

