Oscar Tshiebwe, Drew Timme top AP preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme are unanimous selections to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. They were joined by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, Houston guard Marcus Sasser and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme and Jackson-Davis were AP preseason All-Americans a year ago. Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead North Carolina to a national title in 2009.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.