Military vehicles crash, leaving 1 soldier dead, 3 injured

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend. Pennsylvania National Guard officials say the crash happened Saturday at Fort Indiantown Gap about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg. The officials say 20-year-old Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay of New Castle, Pennsylvania, was killed and three other service members were treated at a hospital and released. Officials have not released details but say the crash remains under investigation. WHP-TV quotes fort officials as saying the crash happened during a routine supply mission between ranges in the fort’s more remote training area.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.