Late goal keeps Celta from losing again in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo has scored an 89th-minute equalizer for Celta Vigo to draw with Getafe 1-1. Celta stopped a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league. Aidoo found the net with a header from near the penalty spot to salvage the home draw for Celta. The Vigo team moved two points clear of the relegation zone. Iago Aspas set up the equalizer with a well-placed cross from the right side. Turkish forward Enes Unal opened the scoring by converting a free kick in the 43rd for Getafe. The Madrid club stayed a point behind Celta just outside the relegation zone.

