Halloween on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The ghosts and ghouls come out at night, especially in October. We've compiled a list of the spookiest places you can visit before November 1 comes around.

Monterey Hotel- The Victorian-style hotel has long been rumored to be a hotbed for paranormal activity for decades. The hotel is located in downtown Monterey, reports of cold hands on guests when nobody is around, objects being found relocated and doors opening by themselves. Guests and staff say a maintenance worker named Fred roams the hallways complaining about repairs and messes with the TV and clock radio in Room 217.

The Point Sur Lighthouse has seen shipwrecks and is said to help guide the departed to find their way, Halloween tours are also available every year on the last two Saturdays of the month. Ghost hunts and a haunted house tour will also be featured on this tour.

Robinson Jeffersʻ Tor House, located in Carmel, was featured on Ghost Adventures as three paranormal hunters sought to find the late American poet's spirit. "We raised two boys here; all that we heard or saw was beautiful — and hardly human." But was it paranormal? One thing is for certain: the unique, eerie stone remains will not be forgotten any time soon," said Jeffers. Saturday tours are available as well to see the house.

Salinas Steinbeck House is the childhood home of the famous American author John Steinbeck. It was also featured on Ghost Adventures. The house is located at 132 Central Avenue and was the subject of paranormal activity.

The Brookdale Lodge

Attracting ghost hunters and celebrities alike. The lodge has a creek running through its dining room. It's said that Sarah Logan, a ten-year-old relative of the original owner, was found drowned in the creek in 1918. Guests have reported seeing a young girl with braided blonde hair and a white dress wandering the halls and asking for her mother.

The Ghost of Ariana Gulch is known for a mysterious figure dressed in a long black coat and a wide-brim hat.

Andrew Jackson Sloan was riding his horse through the gulch in 1863 when he was accosted by three men who fatally gunned him down. The culprits were eventually served Old West justice via a jail cell or a noose. Yet thirty-two years later, a mother and daughter witnessed a ghostly apparition near the gulch, and described what they had seen to a man who had served on Sloan’s murder investigation. After hearing the mother and daughter’s detailed description, the man proclaimed that that they had just described A.J. Sloan. Since then, local residents have reported seeing the specter wandering the field, or hearing his heavy boots stomp across the decks of neighboring homes. While it’s not clear where the ghostly Sloan will next be seen, you can view the site of his earthly remains at Evergreen Cemetery. Santa Cruz

Haunted Tuttle Mansion, the Watsonville home founded in 1868, is known for a litter of tragic events, including murder, suicide and someone falling to their death inside the home.