Eric McCormack and others remember Leslie Jordan: ‘The funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known’

The unexpected passing of television star and social media darling Leslie Jordan has spurred a flood of heartfelt tributes.

The actor died on Monday, his talent agent Sarabeth Schedeen told CNN in a statement. He was 67.

Jordan’s most recognizable credit was his time on “Will & Grace” as Beverley Leslie, a role he reprised throughout the show’s run, including its recent reboot.

Co-star Eric McCormack posted two tributes to Jordan on his Instagram, with one showing showing the pair performing for the cameras on the show.

“Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known,” McCormack wrote in the caption. “The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved sweet man.”

Sean Hayes, who played Jack on the NBC sitcom, also shared a photo, calling Jordan “one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with.”

“Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him,” he wrote. “A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.”

The official account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” on which Jordan acted as a guest judge, also shared a tribute, thanking Jordan on Twitter for “the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Celebrities from across television and film — both those who worked with Jordan and not — also honored the actor.

“Leslie was such a light for so many,” actress Michelle Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram. “Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times. He lived everyday to bring joy to every one he came in contact with.”

Loni Love shared a sweet memory, writing that the last time they worked together was when they both guest co-hosted CBS’s “The Talk” and Jordan “was so much fun to be around.”

“[He] always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist,” she wrote. “I will miss you my friend. Mama is waiting on you.”

On Twitter, Lynda Carter remembered Jordan for being someone who “put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos.”

“What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times,” she wrote. “It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Jordan’s most recent role was on Fox’s “Call Me Kat.” The show, which is currently in its third season, halted filming in wake of the news of Jordan’s death, according to a Fox Entertainment spokesperson.

In a statement provided to CNN, Fox Entertainment said Jordan “was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world.”

