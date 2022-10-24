Authorities identify one victim in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have identified one of the two Dallas hospital employees who police say were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend of infidelity while she was at the medical facility to give birth. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Monday that 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed in the Saturday shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. A spokeswoman for the office said it isn’t prepared yet to release identity of the other person who was killed. Nestor Hernandez has been charged with capital murder in the shootings. He was shot and wounded by a hospital police office.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.