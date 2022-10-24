5 things to know for Oct. 24: United Kingdom, RSV, Hurricane Roslyn, Trump, Diwali

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

NASA has a team in place that will begin a study today on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people — consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials, and a former astronaut — will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. United Kingdom

Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks could be announced today as the UK Conservative Party MPs vote to elect their new leader. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the front-runner after Boris Johnson dramatically dropped out of the race. A fast-tracked process could see Sunak announced as prime minister at 9 a.m. ET today — if he is able to secure the support of 100 MPs in the Conservative Party, leaving him unopposed in the contest. Sunak’s only competition is Cabinet member Penny Mourdant, who came in third during the summer. The contest is being staged after Liz Truss quit the top job last week, becoming Britain’s shortest-serving leader ever. Sunak came in second to Truss during the previous contest, but his repeated warnings about her economic plan were proven accurate in record time, resulting in a healthy number of backers within the party.

2. RSV

A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children’s hospitals. Symptoms may look like a common cold and include a runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, according to the CDC. But in some children, especially young infants, RSV can be dangerous, leading to dehydration, breathing trouble and serious illnesses. The CDC does not track hospitalizations or deaths for RSV as it does for the flu, but it said last week there has been a rise in RSV cases in many parts of the country. Several children’s hospitals told CNN that they’ve been “overwhelmed” with these cases at a time of the year when it’s unusual to have a surge of RSV patients.

3. Hurricane Roslyn

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in west-central Mexico on Sunday, flooding roads and damaging buildings along the country’s Pacific coast. The hurricane has since weakened rapidly to a tropical storm but left widespread destruction from the high winds and downpour. Winds whipping up to 120 mph and swells generated by Roslyn have affected portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, west-central Mexico, and the southern portion of the Baja California peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said. “Rapid weakening is expected to continue, and Roslyn is forecast to become a tropical depression by this evening and dissipate tonight or early Monday,” the hurricane center said on Sunday.

4. Trump

The Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial kicks off today in New York. Former President Donald Trump is not a defendant in the case and is not expected to be implicated in any wrongdoing, but if convicted, the Trump Organization would face maximum fines of $1.6 million — the most allowed under New York state law. With the jury selection beginning today, it’s a symbolic moment following years of investigations against Trump’s real estate business. Two of Trump Organization entities are charged with nine counts of tax fraud, grand larceny and falsifying business records in what prosecutors allege was a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation provided to employees. A possible plea deal was discussed, but Trump and his team rebuffed it, partly due to the potential political impact it could have of admitting any guilt.

5. Diwali

Diwali, one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, begins today with colorful customs and celebrations. The holiday also has significance for Sikhs and Jains, and is celebrated not just in India, but in Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries with South Asian diasporas. It’s generally celebrated for five days, with the biggest day being the third one. More and more major brands are recognizing the festival of lights, running ad campaigns and stocking products related to the holiday in the US. South Asian Americans who celebrate Diwali can now pick up fireworks from Costco, greeting cards from Hallmark and party decorations from Target. The proliferation of the ad campaigns and products, marketing strategists and business owners say, reflects just how much the South Asian population in the US has grown in recent years.

HAPPENING LATER

Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial

The sexual assault trial of disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is set to begin today in Los Angeles with opening statements. Weinstein, 70, is standing trial for the second time, more than two years after he was convicted on sex crimes charges in New York and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Phillies and Astros advance to the World Series

Following their exciting wins on Sunday, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the championship series of Major League Baseball.

8-year-old to attempt record climb up Yosemite summit

Meet the boy who is attempting to ascend El Capitan in hopes of becoming the youngest climber to ever reach the top. Watch the video here.

‘House of the Dragon’ season finale review

It’s going to be a grueling wait for season two, but at least we know that a legendary battle is brewing (with dragons galore).

Your dog can earn $10,000 a year

If you believe your dog is a diamond in the ruff, this brand is looking for a “Chief Fluff Officer” and wants to pay one lucky pup.

‘Ellen’ star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

Where did the time go? Sophia Grace, who went viral on “Ellen” as a dancing toddler, is going to be a mom.

TODAY’S NUMBER

90%

That’s the percentage of Ukraine’s wind energy infrastructure that has been destroyed in its war with Russia, according to a Ukrainian official. Over the weekend, a wave of Russian attacks also dealt another blow to Ukraine’s vulnerable power grid, leaving more than 1.5 million people in the dark, officials said. Separately, Russia’s defense minister on Sunday accused Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a claim that was strongly refuted by US officials as a Russian false flag operation.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“[Student loan forgiveness] was dangled in front of us.”

— Michael Christofield, a 43-year-old student loan borrower, on losing eligibility for debt relief. Before the application was launched last week, the Biden administration abruptly scaled back the program to exclude borrowers with older federal loans that are held by private lenders instead of the government. An estimated 700,000 people were affected. The Biden administration had also said it would begin granting student loan discharges this past weekend. However, an appeals court ruling on Friday temporarily paused the program, delaying relief while it considers a challenge to the loan cancellation plan.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Beyond butter chicken

This chef is on a mission to share lesser-known Indian dishes that you typically wouldn’t find in restaurants. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.