Your dog can earn $10,000 a year as a pup influencer

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

If you’re one of those people who created a social media page for your dog, then keep reading …

Yappy.com, an online retailer of pet gifts, is searching for its next “Chief Fluff Officer,” a gig that pays up to $10,000 a year.

“The successful pup will be a natural behind the camera, always happy to strike a pose and genuinely enjoy having their photo taken and being filmed as they try out our latest personalized gifts,” the company says in the job ad.

Although it sounds like a dream job, the duties of a pup influencer can be ruff. Not only must the Chief Fluff Officer stay groomed and camera ready, but be “comfortable showing off their best poses, sassy struts, tail wags, tricks and expressions” online.

In return, the pooch will get paid, receive fun products and occasionally travel for photoshoots.

To be considered, pet parents must complete an online application by November 18. But be warned, the competition is pugly.

“We’re keen to cast the net as wide as possible so we can give everyone a chance to apply for this amazing role,” the company told CNN. “This is the first time we’ve offered the role and so far, we’ve had over 3,000 applications.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.