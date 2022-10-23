Udinese falls to surprise loss at home to Torino in Serie A

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Udinese’s surprising start to the season has been interrupted with its first Serie A loss since the opening day. Goals from Ola Aina and Pietro Pellegri saw Torino upset Udinese 2-1 and earn its first league win in more than a month. Udinese remained sixth but could lose more ground on the teams in front of them as league leader Napoli visits José Mourinho’s Roma later and Atalanta hosts fifth-placed Lazio. Torino moved up to ninth.

