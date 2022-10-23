Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in New York City. The Trump Organization is accused of helping some top executives avoid income taxes on compensation they got in addition to their salaries, like rent-free apartments and luxury cars. Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case but is not charged with anything. He isn’t expected to testify or attend the trial. The Trump Organization says it did nothing wrong.

