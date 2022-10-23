Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Institute for the Study of War says Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the major river, it added. On Saturday, Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all Kherson residents to leave immediately. The Ukrainian military says its forces have continued their counteroffensives in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which were both annexed by Russia last month.

