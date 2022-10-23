Leicester out of drop zone after thumping Wolves 4-0 in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Leicester started the afternoon at the bottom of the Premier League and ended it four places higher in 16th after a 4-0 win against Wolverhampton gave a big boost to Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers. Manager-less Wolves dropped a spot to 19th after losing the Midlands derby. Clinical Leicester ran riot at Molineux for its first away victory of the season and second straight league win. Leicester moved two points clear of the drop zone. Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.