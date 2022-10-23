Colorado businessman set for retrial over border wall fund

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman returns to New York for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended without a verdict when jurors informed the judge that continuing to deliberate would leave them “further entrenched in our opposing views.” Jury selection in the second trial begins Monday morning in Manhattan federal court. Shea has pleaded not guilty to charges in a prosecution that once included Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser to former President Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Bannon just before leaving office last year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.