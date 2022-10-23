Chock and Bates of US win ice dance gold at Skate America

Madison Chock and Evan Bates scored 202.80 points on Sunday to hold off Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker and win the ice dance event at Skate America. Hawayak and Baker finished with 202.07 points, while the Canadian duo of Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac were a distant third with 178.30 points in the opening event of the Grand Prix season. In the women’s event, world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performed brilliantly to hold off 15-year-old American star Isabeau Levito, who made a sublime Grand Prix debut to finish second. Amber Glenn of the U.S. was third.

