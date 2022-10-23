Austin holds off Dallas 2-1 to make Western Conference final

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitté and Sebastián Driussi scored three minutes apart in the first half and Austin FC defeated FC Dallas 2-1 in a Western Conference semifinal of the MLS Cup Playoffs. No. 2 seed Austin advances to the conference final against No. 1 seed LAFC. In the 26th minute, Djitté picked up a deflected corner kick at the top of the goalie box and zipped the ball past Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes for a 1-0 lead. In the 29th minute, Driussi stole the ball near midfield, dribbled up field, juked a defender and blasted a shot from the top of the penalty area, beating Paes to his right side.

