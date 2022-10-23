Arsenal held 1-1 by Southampton, leads by 2 points in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal’s eight-match winning run in all competitions ended with a 1-1 draw at Southampton that left Mikel Arteta’s team with a two-point lead in the Premier League. Granit Xhaka’s fourth goal of the season put Arsenal ahead in the 11th minute. The Swiss international is reveling in his new attacking-midfield position and converted a first-time shot with his weaker right foot after a cross from right back Ben White. Arsenal had plenty of chances to double its lead with Gabriel Jesus spurning the best two of them. Stuart Armstrong made the visitors pay when he finished off a slick, length-of-the-field move by Southampton.

