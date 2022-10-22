Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were killed in a shooting inside the hospital and that the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. Methodist Health System spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement that the gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was then taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not return phone calls requesting comment.

