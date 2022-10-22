Suspicious device found at a Toronto airport has been disarmed and 2 people are in custody, authorities say

By Tina Burnside, CNN

Two people were taken into custody after authorities located and later disarmed a possible explosive device at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, police said.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, a device was found on a bicycle parked near the airport’s island-side ferry terminal, according to the airport’s social media account. Located on an island along Lake Ontario near downtown Toronto, the airport is largely accessed by ferry or pedestrian tunnel.

The ferry terminal and tunnel were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” the airport said, as the bike was removed by police. Passengers at the terminal were later evacuated and two Air Canada flights were diverted to nearby Hamilton, according to the airport.

As police dealt with “a potential explosive device,” according to the Toronto Police Operations Centre, at least two buildings near the airport were evacuated and several side streets were closed.

A controlled detonation was then conducted later that evening, Toronto police said.

“The device has been disarmed and Toronto Police Services has concluded their investigation and released the site,” the airport stated.

Two “persons of interest” are in custody, Toronto police said. Authorities have not released any additional details on the type of device found.

Airport operations and flights are set to resume Sunday morning, according to the airport. Billy Bishop Airport is roughly 10 miles southeast of the city’s busiest airport, Toronto Pearson International (YYZ).

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.